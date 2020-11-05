Harry Arter in contention to start for Nottingham Forest against Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Arter could return to the Nottingham Forest starting line-up for the visit of Wycombe.

Arter missed two matches with an ankle injury but was fit enough for a place on the bench for the midweek win over Coventry.

Lewis Grabban is still missing with a hip injury but he should be back after the international break.

Nicholas Ioannou completes a three-match ban while Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett and Fouad Bachirou remained sidelined.

Wycombe could add new signing Garath McCleary to their squad.

However, the winger – who left Reading in the summer – needs to build up his match sharpness.

Wycombe have no new injury worries while Dominic Gape and Jason McCarthy’ will be back soon.

The starting XI could be the same as Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Birmingham.