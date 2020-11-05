Troy Deeney looking for long-awaited Watford start against Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Troy Deeney will hope to make a return to action for Watford in their Championship clash with Coventry.

The striker was part of the squad for Wednesday’s victory over Stoke for just the second time this season after knee problems but was an unused substitute.

Defender Christian Kabasele returned to the starting line-up against the Potters but boss Vladimir Ivic resisted the chance to make significant changes after two below-par performances.

Ivic was not happy with several aspects of the victory over Stoke and, if he does decide to shuffle his pack, the likes of James Garner, Andre Gray and Will Hughes are likely to come into contention.

Fankaty Dabo, Dom Hyam, Jordan Shipley and Matty Godden are all set to miss out for Coventry.

Midfielder Shipley must isolate for 14 days after contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus while Hyam has concussion and fellow defender Dabo is continuing to struggle with a lower back/hamstring issue.

Striker Godden, meanwhile, was forced off during the midweek loss to Nottingham Forest after feeling pain in his foot.

Defender Julien Dacosta made a brief debut off the bench after recovering from an ankle injury and will be looking for more minutes while forward Will Bapaga was an unused substitute on his return from a dislocated shoulder.