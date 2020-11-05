Sheffield Wednesday appeal against Kadeem Harris’ red card

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday have appealed against Kadeem Harris’ red card ahead of Saturday’s visit of Millwall.

The winger was sent off in stoppage time at the end of Tuesday’s 1-0 home win against Bournemouth.

Tom Lees missed that match after his wife went into labour. Fellow defender Joost Van Aken is available after completing a three-game suspension, while Aden Flint is set for a couple of months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Championship basement boys Wednesday head into the contest with their points deduction having been reduced from 12 to six, leaving them on five, three adrift of safety.

Millwall remain without forwards Kenneth Zohore and Troy Parrott.

A calf problem Zohore sustained against Preston on October 28 is expected to keep him out for around eight weeks.

Parrott, who has made only one appearance for the Lions following his arrival on loan from Tottenham, is recovering from an ankle injury, with it hoped he will be able to feature after the next international break.

Billy Mitchell has been playing for the Under-23s as he works his way towards a first-team return, but it is not thought that will come this weekend.