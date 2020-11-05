Oxford’s Alex Gorrin absent for FA Cup tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Gorrin will not be involved for Oxford in their FA Cup clash with Peterborough.

The midfielder is nursing a hamstring injury and, although it is not as bad as first feared, he will play no part against their Sky Bet League One rivals.

James Henry (knee) and Sean Clare (hip) are also expected to miss out.

Cameron Brannagan is battling an eye infection and Rob Atkinson is suffering with a groin issue.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is planning to make changes.

Posh are on a fine run of form in League One, topping the table, and will use the cup game to rest some tired bodies.

Ferguson has hinted Jonson Clarke-Harris will not play, while Siriki Dembele could also get a rest.

Ricky-Jade Jones is set to be out until Christmas with a leg injury, but the likes of Louis Reed, Idris Kanu and Mohamed Eisa are those hoping for some game time.