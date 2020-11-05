Harry Brockbank sidelined as Bolton take on Crewe in FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bolton will be without Harry Brockbank for their FA Cup first-round clash with Crewe.

The young defender limped out of the midweek draw with Mansfield after suffering a hamstring problem and is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Wanderers’ squad is looking healthier, though, with Shaun Miller and Lloyd Isgrove back in the picture against the Stags, and Eoin Doyle and Gethin Jones are also closing in on comebacks.

Doyle should be in contention for next Friday’s League Two clash with Salford after a hamstring injury while Jones (ankle) will step up his recovery next week.

Crewe boss David Artell could freshen up his goal-shy side.

Alex have lost their last three matches all by one goal to nil and Artell is likely to make changes in the cup.

Donervon Daniels is one player who might be given a run-out after just one appearance this season because of injury.

Josh Lundstram remains sidelined as he recovers from a fractured ankle while Olly Lancashire has been absent with a thigh problem.