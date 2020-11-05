Phillip Cocu has decisions to make as he aims to turn around Derby’s fortunes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu must decide whether or not to make changes as he goes in search of a first home win of the season against Barnsley.

The Rams, beaten at Pride Park by QPR on Wednesday night, have been dismal this season, with their only victory of the campaign coming at Norwich a month ago.

Midfielder Max Bird is fit again after a bout of illness while Mike Te Wierik and fellow defender Lee Buchanan are also options for Cocu, having been the two changes made by the Dutchman in midweek.

Tom Lawrence has made five consecutive starts since returning from a lengthy spell out with a shoulder injury and it it likely the midfielder will be given a breather soon.

Barnsley hope to have top scorer Cauley Woodrow back for the trip to Pride Park.

The four-goal forward has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem.

Reds boss Valerien Ismael is also hopeful that defender Callum Brittain will resume training on Friday, after limping off against Watford last weekend.

Striker Victor Adeboyejo returned to the first-team squad following injury at the start of this week and came on as a substitute for Patrick Schmidt in the defeat at Cardiff on Tuesday night.