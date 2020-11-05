Barrow could ring changes for FA Cup clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barrow boss David Dunn may opt to freshen up his side for the FA Cup first-round tie against AFC Wimbledon following a hectic schedule.

Dunn felt some of the players looked a little jaded during the 1-0 defeat at Grimsby on Tuesday night.

Winger Josh Kay has been unavailable following a positive Covid-19 test, so continues to be monitored ahead of a potential return to match action.

Forward Scott Quigley and defender Kgose Ntlhe are both stepping up their rehabilitation following injury lay-offs, but Australian midfielder Tom Beadling (groin), Lewis Hardcastle and defender James Jones (both ankle) remain sidelined.

AFC Wimbledon go into the cup tie having been held to a 2-2 draw on their long-awaited return to Plough Lane on Tuesday night.

Defender Dan Csoka was forced to miss the game through injury so will be assessed, with Will Nightingale in line to cover again if needed.

Luke O’Neill has not played since coming off against Blackpool with an ankle problem which has ruled the defender out of the past two matches.

On-loan midfielder Jaakko Oksanen (ankle) is another working his way back to full fitness, having been out since the end of October.