Adam May pushing to return for Cambridge

Cambridge could have Adam May back in their starting line-up for their Emirates FA Cup first-round clash with Shrewsbury on Saturday.

May is set to resume training late in the week as part of concussion protocols following a knock to the head against Walsall on October 27 and could be allowed to return in time for the Shrewsbury clash.

Cambridge loanees Robbie Cundy, Hiram Boateng and Idris El Mizouni have been given permission by their parent clubs to play in the fixture.

Midfielders Paul Digby and Liam O’Neil will remain sidelined for the fixture.

Shrewsbury are set to assess Matt Millar and Dave Edwards ahead of the trip to Cambridge.

Australian Millar has been sidelined since his debut with a hamstring injury, while Edwards has not played since the first game of the season with an ankle stress fracture.

The duo are two of Sam Rickett’s extensive 10-man injury list which includes Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey with a serious knee problem.

Shrewsbury are also without two loan goalkeepers, Matija Sarkic and Deyan Iliev, as well as Scott Golbourne, Ryan Sears, Shaun Whalley, Rekeil Pyke and Leon Clarke.