No new worries for Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank looks likely to have the same group from which to choose once again as he looks to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Frank made three changes for Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw with Swansea as defender Charlie Goode, midfielder Mathias Jensen and striker Saman Ghoddos replaced Mads Bech Sorensen, Vitaly Janelt and Sergi Canos.

Janelt and Canos were both used as second-half substitutes and will hope to return to the starting line-up as the Bees look for just a second league win in five attempts.

Skipper Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev (both ankle) are working their way back to fitness, while Shandon Baptiste (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Boro midfielder Sam Morsy is a doubt after missing the goalless draw at Blackburn in midweek with a hamstring problem.

Morsy limped off 34 minutes into the 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday and, as in that game, his place was taken by Djed Spence.

Dael Fry returned from illness at Ewood Park as Nathan Wood made way in the only other change.

Fellow defender Grant Hall is expected to return to training following a calf injury after the international break, but striker Ashley Fletcher (hamstring) still faces several months on the sidelines.