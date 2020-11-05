Mark Ellis could make Tranmere return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere could have Mark Ellis available for the first time in three matches when they take on Accrington in the FA Cup.

The defender missed the defeat to Morecambe and win over Harrogate with a knock.

Forward Stefan Payne remains sidelined with a groin problem.

Managerless Rovers secured their first away victory of the season against Town on Wednesday.

Accrington will play for the first time in almost three weeks after 17 players and two members of staff returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Boss John Coleman will have to wait and see how the virus has affected fitness levels.

Coleman said players had been affected in different ways but hopes they will be in a position to compete on Saturday.

Midfielders Mo Sangare (ankle) and Sean McConville (Achilles) were nearing returns and could be in contention.