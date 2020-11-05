Injury problems mount for Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln’s injury problems have mounted ahead of their FA Cup first-round tie at home to Forest Green.

Experienced midfielder Liam Bridcutt (thigh) faces three weeks out and on-loan West Brom striker Jamie Soule (knee) could spend a similar spell on the sidelines.

Defenders Joe Walsh (knee) and Lewis Montsma (groin) have been ruled out for three to four weeks and forward Callum Morton may require shoulder surgery.

Left-back Max Melbourne is in line to feature for the first time since the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool in September after a thigh problem.

Forest Green have fitness concerns over Scott Wagstaff and Nicky Cadden.

Wagstaff tweaked his hamstring during Rovers’ 2-1 midweek victory over Leyton Orient.

Rovers are more hopeful over fellow midfielder Cadden, who pulled up with an ankle injury during the warm-up of the previous game at Cheltenham and missed the Orient win.

Jayden Richardson also missed that game as he continued his period of isolation, while Kane Wilson will feature after his late withdrawal on Tuesday was put down to cramp.