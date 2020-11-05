Ruel Sotiriou could return for Leyton Orient as Newport nurse Joss Labadie knock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ruel Sotiriou could return to the Leyton Orient side for the FA Cup clash with Newport.

The young Cypriot forward was back on the bench against Forest Green in midweek after missing two matches with a head injury and looked lively when he came on.

Josh Coulson and Jobi McAnuff also found themselves on the bench for the 2-1 defeat and will hope to force their way back into the starting line-up.

Lee Angol has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring problem.

Newport boss Michael Flynn has a number of doubts.

Captain Joss Labadie hobbled off during the first half of Tuesday’s defeat by Carlisle while Scott Twine was an unused substitute after suffering a dead leg and Liam Shephard (knee) missed out altogether.

Flynn may well use the opportunity to make changes to his table-topping side.

Jamie Devitt, who has made two substitute appearances since coming out of a period of isolation, is in line to make his full debut.