Walsall have doubts over defensive duo for Bristol Rovers clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Walsall could be without defensive duo James Clarke and George Nurse when they host Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Zak Jules is expected to continue to stand in for captain Clarke in the centre of defence.

Clarke could be out for a further two weeks.

Danny Guthrie should be fit to play, having missed the win over Crawley due to a tight muscle.

Bristol Rovers will hope to have David Tutonda available.

The wing-back, who joined Rovers in the summer, was a doubt for Tuesday’s defeat to Peterborough due to a tight hamstring but lasted 65 minutes of the clash.

Manager Ben Garner is expected to be without defenders Tom Davies and Mark Little through injury.

Jonah Ayunga, Josh Barrett and Alex Rodman could also remain sidelined.