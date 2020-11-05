Josh Falkingham returns as Harrogate take on Skelmersdale in televised cup tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate will have midfielder Josh Falkingham back from suspension for Friday night’s televised FA Cup first-round tie against Skelmersdale.

Falkingham served a one-match ban for the midweek Sky Bet League Two home defeat by Tranmere.

Defender Will Smith sustained concussion and whiplash after he fell awkwardly during the closing stages, so continues to be assessed.

Ryan Fallowfield has been in isolation, so the defender’s return will be carefully managed after not featuring in the past two matches.

Skelmersdale play in the North-West Counties League Premier Division, which is five levels below Harrogate in the football pyramid.

The Blue Boys last made this stage of the FA Cup in 1971, when they lost to Tranmere.