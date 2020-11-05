Matt Taylor set to ring changes as Exeter take on Fylde

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor is set to make changes for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Fylde.

Taylor, whose men are unbeaten in their last nine League Two matches, has indicated the first-round tie at St James Park will see a number of players that have been out of the side of late featuring.

Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson is available again, with his emergency loan from Reading having been extended to include this game – the 19-year-old Icelander has played in the last three matches with Lewis Ward (ankle) and Jonny Maxted (knee) out injured.

Lewis Page (hamstring) and Nigel Atangana (Achilles) have also been sidelined.

The Grecians take on a Fylde outfit who have been in fine form themselves in the sixth tier, Jim Bentley’s team winning each of their first four games of the season before drawing 1-1 at Alfreton on Tuesday.

They also beat National League side Altrincham 2-1 to set up the meeting with Exeter.