Doncaster could bring back duo as Rovers face FC United of Manchester

Doncaster boss Darren Moore could throw Madger Gomes and Taylor Richards back in for the FA Cup clash with FC United of Manchester.

Both midfielders have returned to full training after injury but Moore has been reluctant to rush their competitive comebacks, though the boss will not be present himself as he isolates due to coronavirus. Andy Butler will oversee the team.

James Coppinger, Brad Halliday and Jason Eyenga Lokilo will be among the players hoping to be given a start if Moore does make changes.

Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules and West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch continue to train with their parent clubs as they recover from injury.

FC United, who play in the top division of the Northern Premier League, the seventh tier of English football, will be without Luke Griffiths after his sending off against Warrington.