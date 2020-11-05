Neville and Ferdinand on Manchester United display – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 5.

Football

Players reflected on another night of Champions League football.

Grande vittoria! Avanti cosi, tutti insieme!💪🏽👊🏽 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/JnliJkqCCu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 4, 2020 ⚽️💪🏻 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/zxJdl0Bosw — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 4, 2020 😩 Already missing last night’s @ChampionsLeague win #TBT pic.twitter.com/fmfPYWOem1 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) November 5, 2020 Great night under the lights. pic.twitter.com/G8gihai4FS — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) November 5, 2020

Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were not happy with Manchester United’s defending.

Embarrassing https://t.co/kW1RXrQZch — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 5, 2020 View this post on Instagram “No caption needed” #MUFC #UCL A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Nov 4, 2020 at 2:58pm PST

One member of United’s team had reason to smile today.

Neville also had his say on Chelsea’s controversial penalty and on the latest pay-per-view update.

I’ve seen some ridiculous handballs this season but one thing I have come to learn is if your arms are extended above your head it’s a definite penalty! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 5, 2020 £14.95 🪓 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 5, 2020

A bit of Neville brotherly love.

The wingmen are here!

Kylian Mbappe was feeling grateful following his France call-up.

Leicester mocked Portuguese-heavy Wolves.

The first of two games against Portuguese opponents this week… https://t.co/gi7PbvWUDv pic.twitter.com/hCbKDy3Ydp — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2020

Kammy had a decision to make.

Should I take some more friends home today? pic.twitter.com/nNcEXB7Ql5 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 5, 2020

Jack Wilshere added his support to grassroots sport.

Love it @RobbieSavage8 my boy is devastated like the rest of his team and the boys @NCF_Elites the work we and every club has done to make it covid safe is outstanding and being completely ignored by the goverment. Something needs to be done for the kids to stop these set backs! https://t.co/igMfa7DGbx — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) November 5, 2020

Northern Ireland selectors left it to the Green and White Army to announce their latest squad.

Kasper Schmeichel got a public birthday message from his dad.

Raheem Sterling was ready for England action.

Peter Crouch took on the Movember challenge.

Tash ! Don’t bother donating then I can shave it off. Can’t do a month of this https://t.co/8IZZA6eZAY pic.twitter.com/JpQ7L4rsTJ — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) November 5, 2020

Tennis

This is how you practice if you are a 20-time grand slam champion.

The intensity is incredible! 😳@RafaelNadal & @alexdeminaur with an awesome point in #RolexParisMasters practice 😅 (via Sergio Gutierrez Ferrol on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/NhYzs15deL — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 5, 2020

A late one at the office for Stan Wawrinka.

Johanna Konta was taking in the autumn.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan signed off from IPL duty.

Thank you to all of our loyal fans for your support this season. It’s now time to take stock, learn and come back stronger #KKRHaiTaiyaar @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/7HPvUH7XH0 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) November 5, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle wished Virat Kohli well on his birthday.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020 Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli …wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB 🏆 ✊🏿🙏🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/4y0FMmJCv3 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 5, 2020

Nottingham Forest fan Stuart Broad was feeling upbeat.

This win, 90+7 winner, when result could have gone either way, could just be the catalyst we need for a charge 🔥 https://t.co/gp48TmWhHM — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) November 5, 2020

England’s Sophie Ecclestone got off to a flying start in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

3.1-1-9-4 England's Sophie Ecclestone was on 🔥 in her first game of the #WomensT20Challenge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The No.1-ranked T20I bowler led the way as Trailblazers skittled Velocity for just 47 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vTTeNkooUp — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020 Yes @Sophecc19! 👏pic.twitter.com/xbRd2mxrRn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 5, 2020

Boxing

Wise words from Eddie Hearn.

Here we go again..only we’ve been here before! Head up, keep smiling and know that we will be through it again soon 👍 #Lockdown2 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 5, 2020

Dereck Chisora has asked people to be kind to one another during the second lockdown.

"Just be kind to one another. This time we really need it." @DerekWarChisora 🙏 #warchisora pic.twitter.com/mSNws9VcE0 — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) November 5, 2020

Daniel Dubois is up for the challenge.

23 and ready to take over the world, watch me 🧨 #DDD pic.twitter.com/JIyt6U7cNA — Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) November 5, 2020

Darts

The PDC is doing its best to keep things moving during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are logistical challenges and then there is getting 32 national teams to Salzburg for the World Cup of Darts during a global pandemic…so far only Singapore haven't made it, and the visas for the Chinese team were granted this morning so we might just pull it off! — Matthew Porter (@MattPorter_PDC) November 5, 2020

Gerwyn Price unveiled his Christmas jumper.

F1

Lewis Hamilton spread the love.

Daniel Ricciardo is front-page news.

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield will go the distance on behalf of his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is set to embark on an epic challenge to raise funds and awareness for his friend Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease less than a year ago. ➡ More here https://t.co/evGlZzvSjw➡ Sponsor here https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/Yr3FZcqxqx — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) November 5, 2020

MMA

A bit of US election humour from Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping.

NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his 28th birthday.