Derrick Williams and Tom Trybull add to Blackburn’s selection problems

Blackburn’s selection woes have only increased ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash against QPR.

Tony Mowbray could be without 11 first-team regulars for the match after Derrick Williams (thigh) and Tom Trybull (ribs) were added to the list of concerns – with four further players self-isolating and another five injured.

Thomas Kaminski, Elliott Bennett, Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams, Amari’i Bell, Barry Douglas, Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack will miss out, while Adam Armstrong is doubtful.

Bradley Johnson has come out of isolation but is said to be highly unlikely to feature as he builds up his fitness, while Stewart Downing is also expected to miss out.

QPR are assessing a groin injury sustained by winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in Wednesday’s win at Derby.

The 22-year-old was withdrawn in the 65th minute of the 1-0 victory.

Lee Wallace is available for the trip north after returning from injury.

Luke Amos remains a long-term absentee while George Thomas continues to build up his fitness.