Billy Walters pushing for involvement as Torquay take on Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

National League leaders Torquay could consider a role for new signing Billy Walters for the televised FA Cup visit of Crawley.

The former Northampton forward was not deemed ready for the matchday squad for the 5-0 victory over Hartlepool last weekend but has since had a chance to build his sharpness in training.

Sam Sherring and Adam Randell remain key players after extending their loan deals from Bournemouth and Plymouth respectively.

Armani Little continues to be managed carefully after eight months on the sidelines and has been restricted to cameos off the bench recently.

Crawley were forced to change their goalkeeper mid-match against Walsall last time out and might need Tom McGill to step in again if Glenn Morris is not fit.

The regular number one left the field injured in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat, opening the door for his young deputy, who is on-loan from Brighton.

Captain George Francomb is still out with a broken arm and will not feature.

Reece Grego-Cox remains a long-term absentee with an injury sustained at Exeter last season.