George Friend is Birmingham injury doubt for Bournemouth clash

Birmingham defender George Friend is doubtful for the visit of Bournemouth this weekend.

The defender was conspicuous by his absence in the 2-1 defeat to Wycombe in midweek because of a calf niggle, which leaves his participation for the Cherries clash uncertain.

Midfielder Adam Clayton remains sidelined by an ankle injury while on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter has a calf complaint that looks set to rule him out.

Goalkeeper Zach Jeacock has had corrective surgery on an ankle injury while midfielder Josh McEachran is another absentee as he continues his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Bournemouth will be without the suspended Steve Cook.

The Bournemouth captain was sent off midway through the second half in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday so will serve a one-match suspension on Saturday afternoon.

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could come into the backline and make his Bournemouth debut in Cook’s absence.

Manager Jason Tindall says there are a couple of “impact injuries” in his squad following the loss at Hillsborough, where midfielder Jefferson Lerma came through 90 minutes unscathed following a recent hamstring problem.