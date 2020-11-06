Dagenham cleared to host Grimsby in FA Cup following coronavirus testing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dagenham and Redbridge have been given the green light for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round clash with Grimsby after returning no positive results from coronavirus testing.

The Daggers’ National League game against Boreham Wood on Saturday had to be postponed after a number of their players and staff reported Covid-19 symptoms.

But since Saturday’s postponed match, the Daggers have reported that all players and staff have now returned negative coronavirus tests.

Dagenham did not confirm who had reported the initial symptoms, but the FA Cup clash can now at least go ahead as scheduled.

James Hanson will miss out for Grimsby, with the influential striker sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Loan midfielder Terry Taylor is ineligible for the cup action, while Virgil Gomis is out through an unspecified injury.

James Tilley has a thigh concern, while Owura Edwards is back in training but not fit enough for match action.

Max Wright faces a late fitness test, while Harry Clifton is back to full fitness.