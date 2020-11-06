Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta set to recall rested stars to face Villa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Arsenal will recall a host of regular names for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Only Bernd Leno and Willian kept their places for the 4-1 Europa League victory over Molde on Thursday with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes all set to return at the weekend.

Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are absent while there are doubts over Calum Chambers – who is working his way back to full fitness following a serious knee injury – and Reiss Nelson whose own minor knee issue saw him miss the win over Molde.

Bertrand Traore is out for Aston Villa after coming off in their 4-3 defeat to Southampton.

The forward has a groin injury but boss Dean Smith expects him to be available after the international break.

Tom Heaton (knee) has returned to full training although is not ready to return to the squad and Wesley (knee) remains out with Kortney Hause (groin) a doubt.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Luiz, Mustafi, Saliba, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Willock, Xhaka, Nelson, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett, Engels, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins, Davis.