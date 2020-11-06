Lee Bowyer likely to make changes for Charlton’s cup clash with Plymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is likely to ring the changes when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Plymouth in the FA Cup first round on Saturday afternoon.

Deji Oshilaja (foot), Alex Gilbey (Achilles) and Alfie Doughty (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Marcus Maddison could make his first appearance in a month following ankle trouble but the game comes too soon for club captain Jason Pearce, who could return from a longstanding knee injury next week.

Akin Famewo has been ruled out for around four weeks with a hamstring complaint.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is contemplating shaking up his XI but he insists he is treating the cup tie no differently to a league game.

Lewis Macleod has returned to training following a knee injury that has kept him out since late September but is unlikely to feature against the Addicks.

Gary Sawyer’s ankle ligament injury will preclude his involvement, while Luke McCormick is set to miss out because of a shoulder problem.

Conor Grant will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score in the 4-2 win over Swindon in midweek, his first appearance since returning to the squad after testing positive for coronavirus last month.