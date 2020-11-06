Cheltenham get permission to play on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths in FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is available to manager Michael Duff for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round clash with non-league South Shields.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international, who is on loan at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium from West Brom, has been given permission to play in the competition for the Robins.

However, Duff has admitted he will have to wait for midfielder Sam Tang, while the injured Finn Azaz will not make it.

Azaz, Sean Long, Callum Ebanks, Elliot Bonds and George Lloyd were not involved in Tuesday night’s 2-1 League Two defeat at Oldham, after which there were no fresh injury concerns.

Joint South Shields bosses Graham Fenton and Lee Picton have doubts over skipper Jon Shaw and former Newcastle defender Jamie Sterry.

However, midfielder Nathan Lowe, who has been out with a knee problem, and striker Jason Gilchrist are expected to return to contention.

Midfielder Luke Daly is a long-term absentee as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Northern Premier League Shields have already beaten Warrington Town, Ashton United, National League North Southport and National League Halifax in their longest FA Cup run since the club reformed in 1974.