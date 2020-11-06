Oxford City have no injury worries for FA Cup first-round clash with Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Non-league Oxford City have a near fully-fit squad for Monday’s televised live FA Cup first-round clash against Sky Bet League One Northampton.

Manager David Oldfield reports only niggles and expects the whole group to train ahead of the tie on the artificial surface at Court Place Farm.

The National League South club came through qualifying ties against Tamworth and Weymouth to reach the first round for the fourth successive year.

Oldfield said: “It is a great game for us. It is a really big challenge against a very good club, a really good team. We’re going to have to be ready and do the best we can, as ever, in the magic of the FA Cup.”

Cobblers boss Keith Curle could rotate his squad for the tie.

Ricky Korboa, Chris Lines, Joe Martin and Shaun McWilliams are among those who could feature after being left out for the midweek draw with MK Dons.

Benny Ashley-Seal could get more game time as he builds up match-fitness after injury, while Ricky Holmes could make the first start of his second spell at the club.

Joseph Mills, Scott Pollock and Joe Nuttall remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries.