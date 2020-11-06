Hull set to rotate squad for FA Cup tie with Fleetwood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hull manager Grant McCann has indicated he will make a number of changes to his side to face Fleetwood in the FA Cup first round this weekend.

McCann said he planned to look to the Tigers’ Under-23s, meaning the likes of George Long, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming could get their chance on Saturday.

On-loan duo Regan Slater and Hakeeb Adelakun are available after being given permission to play in the competition by their parent clubs.

Lewis Coyle is nearing a return from injury, but is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has indicated Jordan Rossiter is nearing a return.

Rossiter has recently been self-isolating following a positive test for coronavirus, complicating his return from a long-term knee injury.

But Barton said he could be available either for Saturday’s cup clash or Tuesday’s EFL Trophy match against Sunderland.

Barton otherwise reported no injury concerns, but suggested he could give opportunities to some fringe players.