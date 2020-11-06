Pressure is all on Blackpool in FA Cup tie – Eastbourne boss Danny Bloor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Eastbourne Borough manager Danny Bloor knows the pressure will all be on Blackpool in their FA Cup first-round tie on Sunday.

Borough are sixth in the National League South table and have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

“They are a well-organised side and are odds-on favourites – but in every round of every cup there is a shock, so let’s hope there could be one here,” Bloor said in the Eastbourne Herald.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has several selection concerns, admitting his squad are stretched for the FA Cup tie.

Midfielder MJ Williams missed the midweek Sky Bet League One win over Wigan with an elbow problem, which continues to be assessed.

Forward Oliver Sarkic is waiting on the result of a knee scan sustained during training.

Defender Dan Ballard and midfielder Ethan Robson remain suspended, while on-loan Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn continues to isolate following a positive Covid-19 test.

Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue and Keshi Anderson are all still continuing their own recovery.