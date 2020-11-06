Shaun MacDonald adds to Rotherham injury list ahead of Preston match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham have a raft of injury problems for the visit of Preston.

The Millers received news this week that Shaun MacDonald has suffered a broken leg and he joins Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Clark Robertson (foot) in being out until the new year.

Left-back Joe Mattock suffered a calf and hamstring problem in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Luton and he will be missing against North End.

Defender Billy Jones, a potential replacement for Mattock, has a knee problem that will keep him sidelined for two weeks.

Patrick Bauer could return for Preston.

The centre-back missed the standout 3-0 win at Reading with an injury, but is nearing full fitness.

Andrew Hughes will miss the game with a hamstring injury, with boss Alex Neil waiting to find out the full extent of the problem.

Ben Davies (hamstring) and Ben Pearson (groin) are also set to miss out.