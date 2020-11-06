Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Shaun MacDonald adds to Rotherham injury list ahead of Preston match

by Press Association
November 6, 2020, 12:49 pm
Syndicate Post image
Shaun MacDonald, right, is out until 2021 with a broken leg (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rotherham have a raft of injury problems for the visit of Preston.

The Millers received news this week that Shaun MacDonald has suffered a broken leg and he joins Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Clark Robertson (foot) in being out until the new year.

Left-back Joe Mattock suffered a calf and hamstring problem in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Luton and he will be missing against North End.

Defender Billy Jones, a potential replacement for Mattock, has a knee problem that will keep him sidelined for two weeks.

Patrick Bauer could return for Preston.

The centre-back missed the standout 3-0 win at Reading with an injury, but is nearing full fitness.

Andrew Hughes will miss the game with a hamstring injury, with boss Alex Neil waiting to find out the full extent of the problem.

Ben Davies (hamstring) and Ben Pearson (groin) are also set to miss out.

More from the Press and Journal