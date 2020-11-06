Cristian Montano could return as Port Vale take on King’s Lynn in FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Port Vale could have wing-back Cristian Montano available again for the FA Cup tie against National League King’s Lynn.

Montano missed last weekend’s Sky Bet League Two win at Southend with a hamstring problem but has been able to return to training.

Adam Crookes will be hoping for another chance to impress if Montano is not match fit, while fit-again defender Zak Mills (hamstring) could come into the reckoning.

David Fitzpatrick is in self-isolation, midfielder Manny Oyeleke is stepping up his recovery from a muscle problem and defender James Gibbons remains unavailable following hamstring surgery.

King’s Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse wants to keep his players focused on playing the game and not the occasion as the Norfolk club get set for their first appearance at this stage of the FA Cup since 2006/2007.

Former Norwich trainee Jamar Loza scored a late brace as the Linnets beat Woking 3-2 at The Walks last weekend, and should lead the attack again.