Andre Dozzell suspended for Ipswich’s FA Cup tie with Portsmouth

Ipswich are without midfielder Andre Dozzell for their FA Cup first-round clash with Portsmouth as he begins a three-match suspension.

Dozzell was sent off for a foul on Grant Leadbitter in the 73rd minute of Town’s 2-1 defeat by Sunderland on Tuesday and an appeal to have the red card rescinded has failed.

Boss Paul Lambert has indicated that he will rotate his team due to a number of players needing treatment for injuries.

“It’s an opportunity for some of the lads. If they perform well then it makes my job more difficult but that’s what we want,” Lambert said.

Portsmouth are missing defender Lee Brown with a hamstring injury sustained before the warm-up for Lincoln on Tuesday.

Brown will be sidelined for three weeks and joins Michael Jacobs (knee) and Jack Whatmough (hamstring) in the treatment room.

However, midfielder Tom Naylor is expected to be available after suffering cramp.

Boss Kenny Jackett said: “We have no other new issues, which is good news because we’re in a tough run of games and there’s been a lot of travelling.”