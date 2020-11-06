Quartet sidelined for Sunderland’s match with Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has a number of injuries to deal with for the FA Cup tie against Mansfield.

Josh Scowen is ruled out through concussion and Lynden Gooch misses out after suffering a groin injury during the midweek victory over Ipswich.

Luke O’Nien is sidelined with a medial ligament injury but Parkinson hopes it will not be a long-term issue.

Denver Hume has had an injection in his knee to deal with an ongoing issue and will be rested.

Mansfield have appointed Nigel Clough as their new manager in time for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Clough will have defender Ryan Sweeney available after he completed his self-isolation period following a positive Covid-19 test.

Midfielder Ollie Clarke remains out but took part in his second light training session on Thursday after a recent calf injury.

The Stags will be without wing-back Joe Riley as the defender continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.