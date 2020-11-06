Interim Swindon boss Noel Hunt to check on Anthony Grant ahead of Darlington tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon interim boss Noel Hunt will be in charge of his first game for the FA Cup tie against National League North Darlington.

Hunt has stepped into the dugout following Richie Wellens’ departure for Salford.

The Robins will check on midfielder Anthony Grant, who has been carrying an ankle problem.

Forward Tyler Smith has been sidelined with a groin injury, which has ruled him out of the last two games, while winger Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jordan Lyden and Dion Conroy continue their rehabilitation.

Darlington beat Cambridge City 2-0 to secure their place in the first round proper.

Midfielder Will Hatfield could come back into the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem.

David Atkinson is still not fit, while midfielder Erico Sousa is ineligible having already played for Tadcaster earlier in the competition.