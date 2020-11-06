Wigan hoping to welcome back players for Chorley clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan boss John Sheridan will hope to get some of his injured players back for the FA Cup tie against Chorley.

Kal Naismith, Darnell Johnson, Curtis Tilt, Gavin Massey and Will Keane could all be coming back into contention after missing Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Blackpool.

However, Viv Solomon-Otabor (ankle) and Lee Evans (knee) remain sidelined.

That limits Sheridan’s ability to rotate for the visit of non-league opposition given the restrictions on Wigan’s squad following administration.

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio has reported no injury concerns ahead of the short trip to the DW Stadium.

Though the Magpies have a young squad, several of the players have experience from the higher levels and Vermiglio is counting on them going out to prove they deserve another chance.

To do so, they will need to defy recent form, however.

Chorley are currently bottom of the National League North with one point from five games, suggesting they are yet to get over their relegation last season.