Jack Bonham and Josh Eccles available for Gillingham’s FA Cup tie with Woking

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has received a double boost ahead of the FA Cup tie with Woking.

Goalkeeper Jack Bonham has trained for most of the week and is available again after missing the last two matches due to concussion.

Midfielder Josh Eccles is also back in the squad after recently becoming a father.

Defender Christian Maghoma could make the starting XI after being an unused substitute in the last two league matches.

Woking are currently ninth in the National League but will look to bounce back from two successive league defeats.

Midfielder Kane Ferdinand, cousin of former England internationals Rio and Les Ferdinand and West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand, is the club’s top goalscorer this season with two goals.

Evans will also be wary of the threat posed by one-cap England winger Matt Jarvis, who came through the youth system at Gills.