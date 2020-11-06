Injury issues for Norwich ahead of Swansea game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich have several injury concerns ahead of the Bet Championship clash against second-placed Swansea.

The Canaries – who sit third, a point behind the visitors – have doubts over defender Xavi Quintilla (hip), midfielder Todd Cantwell (calf), Marco Stiepermann (neck) and winger Przemyslaw Placheta (calf).

Lukas Rupp, Jacob Sorensen and defender Ben Gibson will also face fitness tests as they manage fatigue following a run of games.

Forward Adam Idah returns from a three-match suspension and midfielder Josh Martin is available again after a back injury, while Sam Byram (hamstring), Kieran Dowell (ankle) and Onel Hernandez (groin) all continue their recovery.

Swansea will check on defender Ben Cabango ahead of the trip to Carrow Road.

The Wales international was a late withdrawal for the midweek draw at Brentford after suffering a hamstring problem during the warm-up.

Swans boss Steve Cooper is hopeful Cabango can pass a late fitness test, with Kyle Naughton on standby again to fill in.

Midfielders George Byers (groin) and Morgan Gibbs-White (foot) remain sidelined.