Rochdale unlikely to make many changes for local derby with Stockport

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy could stick with a strong squad for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Stockport.

With next weekend’s match against Charlton postponed due to international call-ups, the need to rest tired legs is lessened, affording the Dale boss more options.

Loanees Gavin Bazunu, Haydon Roberts and Tolaji Bola are all available for selection.

Dale’s four-game unbeaten run was ended with a midweek loss to Oxford.

Stockport will make the short trip across Greater Manchester after capitalising on Chesterfield’s administrative mix-up to advance.

County had lost to the Spireites on penalties but on Monday the tie was ordered to be replayed after Chesterfield made an error in relation to the registration of Jordan Cropper.

Stockport took their second chance in style as they won the replay 4-0.