Luke Norris misses Colchester cup clash with Marine

Colchester will again be without striker Luke Norris for the FA Cup first-round tie against North Premier League Division One side Marine.

Norris is set to spend up to a month out after picking up a hamstring problem in training, meaning he missed the Sky Bet League Two win over Colchester on Tuesday night.

Tom Lapslie and Ryan Clampin are both stepping up their rehabilitation from respective knee injuries.

Midfielder Lapslie came through 45 minutes for the under-23s last week, while left-back Clampin has been back out on the grass running again.

Marine have so far defeated Barnoldswick Town, Frickley Athletic, Runcorn Linnets, Nantwich Town and National League North outfit Chester on their way to the first round.