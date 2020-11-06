Return of James Rodriguez boosts Everton prospects in Manchester United clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Everton forward James Rodriguez will return to face an under-pressure Manchester United side at Goodison Park.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has reported a near fully-fit squad with Rodriguez back, Lucas Digne returning from suspension, Seamus Coleman fit after recovering from a hamstring problem and Mason Holgate in contention for the first time after overcoming an injury in pre-season.

Jordan Pickford will start in goal after being rested last weekend but Richarlison serves the final game of his suspension and midfielder Fabian Delph is out.

Victor Lindelof needs a back issue assessing ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

An unused substitute in the midweek Champions League loss at Istanbul Basaksehir, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said afterwards they were managing a back complaint that will be assessed at the team hotel on Friday evening.

Alex Telles is back in training but Saturday may come too soon having previously been ruled out following a positive Covid-19 test, while Anthony Martial has served a three-match domestic ban. Jesse Lingard is closing in on a return to fitness but Eric Bailly remains injured.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Olesen, Kenny, Nkounkou, Holgate, Branthwaite, Iwobi, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Cavani, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.