Jack Aitchison remains sidelined for Stevenage

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has pledged to treat his side’s FA Cup tie with Concord Rangers like a league game.

Revell wants his players to bounce back from the midweek loss to Colchester as they take on their National League South opponents at the Lamex Stadium.

On-loan forward Jack Aitchison, who has missed the last three games through injury, remains sidelined.

Midfielder Arthur Iontton, who has yet to feature for the first team this season, is also ruled out.

Concord Rangers are currently 14th in National League South but come into the game on the back of their first league win of the season, a 4-1 victory at Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday.

Rangers forward Danny Green helped Charlton reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 2014, where the Addicks lost 2-0 to Sheffield United.