Russell Martin set to shuffle pack as MK Dons face Eastleigh in cup tie

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is expected to shuffle his pack for their FA Cup first-round tie away at Eastleigh on Sunday.

The Sky Bet League One side face three games in six days, all in different competitions, with Martin ready to give his fringe players a chance to shine at Ten Acres.

He suggested after the midweek stalemate at Northampton that the likes of Scott Fraser, Cameron Jerome and Richard Keogh are in need of a rest.

That could open up the door for Kieran Agard to feature for the first time this season as the 31-year-old waits for his chance after returning from an earlier knee injury.

Hosts Eastleigh could hand a debut to Tom Blair after the winger joined from Dorchester last week as the Vanarama National League side look to cause an upset.