Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes Harvey Barnes will earn England recall

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers backed Harvey Barnes to earn an England recall after being left out of the latest squad.

The winger was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s squad to face the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland this month.

He made his debut in October’s win over Wales but was overlooked this time after the return of Raheem Sterling pushed him down a pecking order, which already includes Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Rodgers said: “Harvey is getting better and I’m sure there will be other squads for him to be involved in.

“He is a player the national team don’t have, in that he is so direct with his running.

“He started the season very well and earned the opportunity. Having met with the group last time it’ll prove a great motivation for him.

“He was very grateful for the opportunity, he deserved it and has continued to play well.

“All he can do is his job which is perform well for Leicester, he will continue to develop and improve.”

James Maddison’s return came too late for him to be included in the squad after he recovered from the hip surgery which forced him to miss the end of last season, leaving Southgate to give him more time.

The midfielder, who has one cap, has started four of the Foxes’ last five games and has scored three goals this season.

Leicester host Wolves on Sunday sitting second in the Premier League ahead of the weekend’s games.

Jonny Evans is expected to be available after missing the last three matches with a back injury.

Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi (both groin) are out with Timothy Castagne (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (knee), Daniel Amartey (hamstring).

Rodgers added: “Jonny should be available as long as there’s no reaction. He’s trained very well today. He looked strong and had good mobility in an area that was an issue for him, so we’re hopeful for the weekend.

“Jonny coming back is great news for us, apart from that all the other guys are just outside.”