Jonny Evans expected to return from back problem as Leicester face Wolves

Jonny Evans is expected to return for Leicester after recovering from a back problem.

The defender has missed the last three games but is in full training ahead of Sunday’s visit of Wolves.

Jamie Vardy will return after being rested for the 4-0 Europa League win over Braga but Ricardo Pereira (knee), Caglar Soyuncu (groin), Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) remain out.

Wolves are likely to have an unchanged squad for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a number of players nursing minor bumps and bruises but he is expected to have close to a fully fit squad to pick from.

Jonny remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva.