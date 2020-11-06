Hampton & Richmond Borough without Charlie Wassmer for FA Cup tie with Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hampton & Richmond Borough will face Oldham in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday for the second time in three years.

The Beavers drew the same Sky Bet League Two club in 2018, where they were knocked out after a 2-1 defeat.

Currently sitting 13th in the National League South, the hosts are likely to be without defender Charlie Wassmer, who left the pitched injured during their final qualifying round encounter with Hemel Hempstead.

Christian Smith was shown a red card during the same fixture and will be forced to miss the televised clash through suspension.

Oldham manager Harry Kewell is not dealing with any new injury issues ahead of the match.

The squad are likely are to head down south without defender Andrea Badan.

Badan is still regaining fitness after suffering a hamstring issue and has been missing for Latics since their 3-3 draw with Colchester in early October.

Also absent is fellow defender David Wheater, who has not featured so far this season after a series of setbacks including a positive Covid-19 test, a concussion lay-off and a recent back injury.