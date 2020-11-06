Muhammadu Faal could make Barnet debut against Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnet’s new signing Muhammadu Faal goes straight into the squad for their FA Cup home tie against Burton.

The forward has joined on loan from Bolton until the end of the season and his arrival is timely given forward Josh Walker is out with a hamstring injury.

Walker has been affected by the problem following his comeback from a lengthy spell in the treatment room but should return against Bromley on November 14.

“We’ve got a full squad to choose from and it’s up to us to make sure we put out the strongest team we can because we want to build up some momentum,” said boss Peter Beadle.

Burton captain John Brayford should recover from the bumps and bruises sustained on his comeback game against Shrewsbury in midweek.

“John has had to miss training with bruises and the knocks he got. He’s black and blue after getting knocks all over,” boss Jake Buxton said.

Reece Hutchinson is close to a first team return but his fellow defender Michael Bostwick has yet to resume full training.

Cyprus midfielder Jack Roles is likely to miss out because of international duty.