Maldon & Tiptree hope Shomari Barnwell can fire them to FA Cup upset

In-form Maldon & Tiptree face League Two side Morecambe in the opening round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Jammers are unbeaten in the Isthmian League North Division this season, sitting third in the table with games in hand over the top two.

Manager Wayne Brown is likely to turn to Shomari Barnwell, who contributed a brace in a 3-2 victory over Kingstonian in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

A larger role could be handed to right winger Kojo Awotwi, who signed up for a second spell at the club last week and made a cameo appearance at the weekend.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams could rotate his squad after the return to fitness of a number of players.

Striker Cole Stockton was required to self-isolate after possible Covid-19 contact and has therefore been absent.

Centre-back Harry Davis has been sidelined for the same reason, but both players were able to return to training on November 1 and took a place on the bench at the weekend.

Liam Gibson and A-Jay Leitch-Smith are both ruled out with hamstring issues.