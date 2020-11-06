Hayes and Yeading hope to add Carlisle to list of FA Cup scalps

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southern League Premier Division South side Hayes & Yeading will be looking to add Sky Bet League Two Carlisle to their list of FA Cup scalps on Sunday.

Former Chelsea and Luton player Paul Hughes has guided his team to wins over Margate, Bognor Regis Town, a penalty shoot-out victory over Chipstead and past Wealdstone to make the first-round proper.

Winger Sanmi Odelusi played under Carlisle boss Chris Beech well at Rochdale in 2016, while 21-year-old Francis Amartey has scored nine goals so far this season.

Carlisle will be without forward Gime Toure, who continues to serve a suspension.

Toure was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Exeter captain Jake Taylor, which resulted in a three-match ban.

Gavin Reilly came into the side for the 3-2 win over League Two leaders Newport on Tuesday night, while Omari Patrick and on-loan Huddersfield teenager Micah Obiero are also options.