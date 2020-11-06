Brian Rice wants further Hamilton additions after Nathan Thomas signing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nathan Thomas became the first of “two or three” signings Hamilton boss Brian Rice is looking to make over the next week.

The 26-year-old winger joined Accies following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield United in the summer.

Thomas, who spent last season on loan at Carlisle, told Hamilton’s official website what he hopes to bring to Scottish football during his deal, which is until the end of the season.

The former Motherwell player said: “I’m direct, I like to score goals and create goals, that’s my biggest attributes.

“I like to travel with the ball, I’m quite a dynamic player for my position, so hopefully if I can replicate what I’ve done in the past I can have a good time here at Hamilton.

“I know Lee Hodson from my time at Gillingham, he’s a good lad and someone I’m looking forward to working with again.

“I also know what’s required of me here and I’m more than ready to roll my sleeves up and get stuck in.”

Thomas is eligible for Sunday’s Premiership game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Rice is without long-term injured David Templeton, Kyle Munro and Charlie Trafford, while Ronan Hughes is struggling with a knock and Jamie Hamilton has shin splints.

The Hamilton boss, who could give captain Brian Easton some game time for the first time since February after he recovered from ankle surgery, revealed his signing plans earlier at his pre-match media conference.

He said: “We are always looking to add to the squad, especially at this time because we are down to the bare bones.

“It is just the way it is and we have a lot of games between now and the 30th of December.

“The lads need a hand, so we are looking and hopefully we will have two or three new players in the squad by this time next week.

“The players obviously aren’t going to be up to speed right now, but in two or three weeks’ time they will be and I am hoping that the ones we bring in are a massive help to us.

“The board are aware of the situation with injuries and what can happen with Covid.

“They are very supportive as they always have been and they realise the lads need a hand and I need numbers in the squad, so they have been very very helpful.”

Rice is happy to have 32-year-old defender Easton ready to go again.

He said: “Brian is not ready to start games but it is good to have him back in the squad, he is a big part of the team here.

“I hope I get the old Brian Easton back, but with the young energy and enthusiasm he has always had for football.”

Easton spoke of a “bizarre” time since he last pulled on an Accies shirt.

He said: “It has been very strange.

“The last time I played I dislocated my shoulder against Aberdeen and I was on the cusp of coming back when the league got shut down.

“Then obviously having an injury during lockdown and an operation, it has been a bizarre time, ups and downs in the last seven or eight months.

“I am feeling good now and so excited to get back playing.”