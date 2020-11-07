Magnificent Bradford hit seven to send Tonbridge Angels out of FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ruthless Bradford cruised into the second round of the FA Cup after thrashing non-League Tonbridge Angels 7-0.

The League Two side have only won twice on their travels in the last year, but they were in total control after scoring twice in the opening 14 minutes.

Defender Anthony O’Connor gave them a sixth-minute lead with a close-range header from Connor Wood’s left-wing cross before Billy Clarke bent a superb free-kick from 25 yards over the defensive wall after he had been fouled.

The Conference South side posed little threat until the 40th minute when Alex Akrofi drilled a left-foot shot past the far post but Clarke got his second just before the break when he headed another excellent cross by Wood past Jon Henly.

The visitors stretched their lead in the 55th minute when Clayton Donaldson swept home a low cross from Callum Cook. Cook hit the post before finding Austin Samuels, who is on loan from Wolves, and the substitute scored his first senior goal with a composed finish after 68 minutes.

Harry Pritchard made it 6-0 in the 84th minute after good work by Samuels before Wood got Bradford’s seventh from close range in stoppage time. Substitute Tom Beer had Tonbridge’s best chance of a consolation but headed against the bar in the second half.