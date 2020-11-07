Exeter see off spirited Fylde to squeeze through to second round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter squeezed through to the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory but they were made to work hard for their win by a very spirited Fylde.

Exeter, two leagues higher than their National North guests, started with real purpose and Alex Hartridge headed wide inside the first two minutes.

However, with 11 minutes on the clock, Fylde went in front when Jordan Hulme capitalised on some poor Exeter defending to drill a low shot beyond Jokull Andresson from 18 yards.

Luke Conlan forced Andresson into a smart stop as the away side created all the chances in the opening quarter, but with 27 minutes on the clock, Matt Jay hauled Exeter level with a superb low shot from 20 yards that squeezed in at Chris Neal’s near post.

With 34 minutes gone it was 2-1 to Exeter as a corner was headed back across goal and Hartridge applied the finishing touch from close range.

Nick Haughton came close to an equaliser, but his shot took a wicked deflection and landed on the roof of the net and Hulme forced Andresson into another smart stop just after half-time.

The second half was devoid of clear-cut chances with defences on top as Exeter made it into the second round.