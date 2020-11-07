Stuart McCall praises Bradford for professional performance against Tonbridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford boss Stuart McCall hailed a professional performance by his team as they cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a 7-0 win at non-League Tonbridge Angels.

The Conference South side’s hopes of pulling off a shock were virtually over after 14 minutes by which time Anthony O’Connor and Billy Clarke had put the visitors 2-0 ahead.

Clarke got his second just before the break and Bradford added further goals in the second half through Clayton Donaldson, Austin Samuels, Harry Pritchard and Connor Wood.

McCall said: “I thought it was a very professional performance, we were focussed throughout. We took a bit of the pressure off by scoring those two goals which settled things down for us.

“Getting the third just before half-time gave us a cushion and in the second half we were disciplined, kept going and scored more goals and were always a threat.

“I’m pleased for the players. It could have been a tough one for us but I thought we played really well at times and it will give us confidence going forward.”

Angels’ boss Steve McKimm was disappointed his side were not able to recover from a slow start but welcomed the financial boost the club had received from their cup run.

McKimm said: “We obviously needed to start well to try and put pressure on Bradford but we conceded two early goals and it was quite difficult for us from then on.

“I thought there was a foul in the build-up for their third goal which came when I felt we were just starting to get back into the game before half-time.

“We changed our formation to try and get back into the game but they took their chances in the second half and we looked quite tired by the end.”

The Tonbridge boss added: “It’s a shame we’re out but obviously from a financial point of view the cup run has been good for us.”